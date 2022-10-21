Police identify teen arrested for gun near Antioch High Thursday

Sheriff’s helicopter assists

By Antioch Police Department PIO Darryl Saffold

Yesterday afternoon, at 2:55 PM officers were sent to Antioch High School on report of a man, Elijah Messiah Lowery, age 18, seen near the campus with a handgun tucked into his waistband. (See related article)

Thanks to an alert citizen, APD officers (with the assistance from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Air Unit) located the described individual shortly after he left the area. A loaded firearm was recovered after an unsuccessful attempt at hiding it.

An adult male was arrested for possession a loaded firearm in a school zone and sent to the County Jail.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and for the exceptional service they provide communities like ours with their Air Unit.

Special thanks to those who saw something not right and immediately said something to our exceptional dispatchers, who immediately sent officers to make a successful and safe apprehension.

Lowery was charged with PC25850(A) – possession of a loaded firearm in public, PC25400(C) (6) – carrying a concealed weapon, and PC626.9(B) – violating the Gun-Free School Zone Act of 1995.



Share this:



Elijah Lowery arrested & gun 10-20-22 APD

