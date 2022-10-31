Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence

Killed Antioch grandmother, blinded Concord nurse

By CHP-Contra Costa

On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles.

Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in multiple incidents of vehicles being struck by thrown objects, such as rocks and bricks, on Hwy 4, near Hwy 242. Navone’s malicious actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch as well as the blinding of a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord. Navone was arrested on April 2, 2021, by Contra Costa Area CHP officers on a wide range of felony charges.

We would like to thank Contra Costa Area CHP investigators, CHP Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit Detectives, the Concord Police Department, the Antioch Police Department, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for their incredible work in building this case. We would also like to thank the public for the valuable information they provided that enabled us to put this case together and ultimately hold Navone responsible for his actions.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.



Share this: