Friday is deadline for non-profits to apply for Youth of Promise Fund micro-grants

Must serve Eastern Contra Costa County

The Youth of Promise Fund, a partnership between the Contra Costa County Probation Department and the Antioch Community Foundation, is now open to accept applications for micro-grants of up to $10,000 for non-profit organizations serving Eastern Contra Costa County youth and families and to support priority program/service areas described below for the period: October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023.

Priority Program/Service Areas Include:

Academic success, mentoring, and tutoring;

Leadership development

Civic engagement/social justice;

Prevention;

Youth employment, internships, or work-ready skills training; and

Among others that support and promote strategies and best practices that effectively prevent or reduce juvenile crime and provide youth and their families with opportunities to achieve, grow, and thrive.

Application Process and Timeline

Non-profit (501c3) organizations serving justice-system involved youth and/or youth at risk of justice-system involvement in East Contra Costa are eligible to apply. (A pool of $85,000 has been allocated for this grant application cycle.)

Applications must be submitted to the Antioch Community Foundation via online or by email at grants@acfcommunityimpact.org. See the link below for the application.

Applications are due no later than 5:00pm Friday, October 28, 2022.

No mailed or faxed documents will be accepted.

Funding decisions will be finalized by the ACF Board by Monday, November 14, 2022, and notification to organizations of grant funding status will be made by Friday, November 18, 2022.

Organizations that are awarded a grant must confirm acceptance and provide any revised documentation to the Antioch Community Foundation by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Grant awards will be mailed by Friday, December 2, 2022.

To be considered for future funding, grantees must submit a grant report for 2022-23 by Friday, September 1, 2023, or within 2 months of completion of any one-time event for which the award is given.

For questions, please send your inquiry to grants@acfcommunityimpact.org or contact Keith Archuleta at 925-584-5944/ keith@emeraldhpc.com.



