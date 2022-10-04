The annual Free Kids Fishing Derby is held annually at the Waldie Plaza and public Uril E. “Compy” Compomizzo Fishing Pier providing kids and families with some old-fashioned fun. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 9AM – 12PM.

The derby is held in the memory of Antioch resident “Compy” Compomizzo who inspired the mission statement Get Kids Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs or Gangs.

Participants have a chance to fish using tackle that is partially furnished by derby sponsors and partially provided by the club. Club members who are experienced fishermen provide coaching and fishing tips for many kids who are totally unfamiliar with fishing, the water, and the outdoors. Other club members clean and bag caught fish so kids can take their catch home for cooking. Kids learn the fun of fishing as well as the value of our resources and of nature in general.

Kids do not need their own fishing pole – there will be fishing poles to borrow.

This event is made possible through the great partnership between the City of Antioch Parks & Recreation Department and the California Striped Bass Association, West Delta Chapter.



Kids Fishing Derby 2022

