Les Misérables: School Edition by El Campanil Theatre Academy continues Saturday and Sunday

EL CAMPANIL THEATRE PRESENTS AN EL CAMPANIL THEATRE ACADEMY PRODUCTION

LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION

SEPTEMBER 23-25, 2022

ADULTS: $15, SENIORS: $12, YOUTH: $10

Directed by Joel Roster

Musical Direction by Carl Pantle

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg & Alain Boublil

English Libretto by Herbert Kretzmer

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo

Costumes: Hope Birdwell, Edie Moore Olson, Marcy Bowie

Lighting Design: Drake Marwick

Scenic Design: Joshua Patterson

The time is now; the day is here! The musical that enraptured the world and won 10 Tony Awards comes to Antioch in the hands of the young performers of El Campanil Theatre Academy! Set in 19th century France and spanning 18 years, this universal tale of love, loss, sin, and redemption set against the backdrop of the infamous June Rebellion promises to be the jaw-dropping event of the year!

15 young artists tell an epic story originally intended to be told by approximately 30-35 adults.

PLEASE NOTE: This production is rated PG-13 for language, violence, mature themes, and adult situations.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

For tickets visit Event Details – Les Misérables: School Edition – El Campanil Theatre (patronbase.com)



Share this:



Les Miserables by ECTA

