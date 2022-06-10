Foulger plays spoiler for third Antioch Speedway win

Pearce, Dutra, Holbrook, Brown also winners

By Candice Martin, DCRR Racing Media

Troy Foulger won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night, Sept. 17, 2022, at Antioch Speedway. This was his third win of the season aboard the Bowers Motorsports Modified, and the fact that the five-time champion stole the win from title hopeful Kellen Chadwick meant that Chadwick and Nick DeCarlo ended up tied for the point lead. DeCarlo won the championship on tiebreaker due to four wins to the three that Chadwick had.

Chadwick bolted into the early lead ahead of Bobby Motts Jr, but Foulger slipped past Motts for second on Lap 4. Foulger closed in quickly on Chadwick and made a low pass in Turn 2 on Lap 8 to take the lead. After his own car was broke, incoming leader Nick DeCarlo had to borrow his father’s car and started at the back of the pack. He was trying to make enough passes to at least keep a tie with Chadwick. When Tyler Browne bobbled out of Turn 4 two laps from the end, DeCarlo ended up seventh, which was all he needed to do. Foulger set a rapid pace and brought it home to victory ahead of Chadwick, Motts, Buddy Kniss and Trevor Clymens.

Andrew Pearce won his second-straight IMCA Sport Modified Main Event, but a third-place finish wrapped up the third championship for Fred Ryland. The race was destined to go without a yellow flag. Pearce and Ryland started on the front row with Pearce charging into the lead ahead of Ryland and Jacob Mallet, Jr. Kenny Shrader made an inside pass on the back stretch on Lap 6 to take third and slipped past Ryland on the inside down the front stretch on Lap 10 to take second. However, Pearce had a commanding lead and led the final 10 laps for the impressive win. Shrader settled for second ahead of Ryland, Tommy Fraser and Jason Ryan, Jr.

Travis Dutra wrapped up the 2022 IMCA Stock Car championship with his first win of the season. He started on the front row and led immediately ahead of Jason Robles. Troy Foulger gained second on Lap 8 and held the position until he threw a wheel in Turn 2 on Lap 14 to end his race. At that point, Dutra led Ryland and Robles, but Ryland threw a wheel in Turn 4 on the last lap as Dutra picked up the win ahead of Robles, Dan Gonderman, Dave Hill and Jason Jennings.

Clarence Holbrook III won his fourth Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. Despite having a rough last lap, Misty Welborn won the division championship. Jared Baugh took the early lead over Michaela Taylor and they ran that way until Baugh slowed on the back straightaway and pitted in the infield on Lap 8. Taylor led a lap before Grayson Baca took the lead with a low pass in Turn 4 on Lap 9. Aidan Ponciano settled into second and they ran that way until a yellow flag on Lap 16. Holbrook took the lead on the restart with Baca in second. That’s the way they finished over the final laps as Larry McKinzie Jr ended up third followed by Taylor and Kevin Brown.

Dan Brown, Jr. won the 20 lap Xtreme Limited Late Model Main Event and in the process took the point lead in the series. He had won the previous race at Antioch. Matt Micheli jumped into the early lead and built a straightaway advantage within seven laps. As the race hit the midway point, Micheli closed in on slower traffic and had a difficult time getting by. Brown made a Turn 2 pass to take the lead. Two slower cars got together in front of leaders with Jake Dewsbury spinning for a Lap 18 yellow flag. Brown maintained the lead on the restart and went on to victory ahead of Micheli, Kiely Ricardo, Rod Oliver and Dewsbury.

Unofficial Race Results September 17th

Antioch Speedway

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (20 laps)-Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Motts Jr, Buddy Kniss, Trevor Clymens, Brian Cass, Nick DeCarlo, Jeff Browne, Paul Guglielmoni, Danny Malfatti.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Fred Ryland, Kenny Shrader. Main Event (20 laps)-Andrew Pearce, Kenny Shrader, Fred Ryland, Tommy Fraser, Jason Ryan Jr, Jacob Mallet Jr, Chris Sieweke, Joseph Pato, Todd Gomez, Dylan Connelly.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Travis Dutra, Jason Jennings. Main Event (20 laps)-Travis Dutra, Jason Robles, Dan Gonderman, Dave Hill, Jason Jennings, Joe Gallaher, Rob Gallaher, Jeff Bentancourt, Fred Ryland, Troy Foulger.

Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Clarence Holbrook III Aidan Ponciano, Jon Haney, Jared Baugh. B Main (15 laps)-Danny Aves, James Graessle, Gavin Griffiths. Main Event (20 laps)-Clarence Holbrook III, Grayson Baca, Larry McKinzie Jr, Michaela Taylor, Kevin Brown, Jewell Crandall, Taylor DeCarlo, Misty Welborn, Jon Haney, Adam Kujala.

Xtreme Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Matt Micheli, Kiely Ricardo. Main Event (20 laps)-Dan Brown Jr, Matt Micheli, Kiely Ricardo, Rod Oliver, Jake Dewsbury, Jason Ryan Jr, Paul Guglielmoni, Buddy Kniss, Brett Curran.



