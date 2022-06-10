Former Antioch High football QB and female partner in custody for Brentwood armed robberies

Identified, arrested with assistance from Concord PD, Antioch PD

By Brentwood Police Department

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at approximately 3:25 PM, Brentwood Police officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse. A struggle ensued with the suspect while a second suspect was waiting close by in a getaway vehicle. The victim’s wallet and purse, containing an undisclosed amount cash was stolen during the struggle. Both suspects fled the scene in the getaway vehicle, described as a black four-door sedan was seen traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Way.

The victim sustained minor injuries and it was determined a second minor victim was on scene but did not sustain any injuries.

Our investigators quickly performed follow-up and with the help of Concord PD and Antioch PD, identified and arrested 18-year-old Dioni Tamira Patton and 20-year-old Delvon Hasain Hasan both from Antioch. Our investigators also recovered two firearms, other related evidence and two vehicles associated with the robbery. Additionally, it was determined through surveillance footage, these suspects were responsible for a similar robbery that occurred at the same location on Sept.16, 2022, at approximately 2:25 p.m.

According to MaxPreps Hasan is a 2021 graduate of Antioch High School where he played baseball and football. According to hudl.com he wore jersey #5 and played quarterback and tight end in 2019.

Through collaboration and partnership, we were able to safely take both suspects into custody. A special thank you to Concord PD and Antioch PD for their assistance.

Please remain vigilant at all times and aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious immediately report it to the police.

If you have any information related to this crime, please contact Detective Sares at 925-809-7733. Callers may remain anonymous.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



