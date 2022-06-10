«
»

Following pursuit Antioch armed robbery suspect captured

Gun and bullets found in suspect’s car and confiscated by Antioch Police. Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Suspect’s car.

Over the weekend, one of our citizens was the victim of a violent crime in which their car was stolen at gunpoint. Soon after, another robbery was reported in the city of Oakley by the same suspect at a gas station.

Thankfully, Officer Marques was looking for the culprit and located him near Cavallo Road. Believing the gig was up, the suspect fled the area, taking officers on a brief pursuit.

Knowing the potential danger this suspect posed to the community, officers chased after him until he ultimately crashed their car. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was captured by Officer Dibble, and a loaded firearm was located in the vehicle. We are happy to report that no one was injured.

The Antioch Police Department is dedicated to keeping our community safe and stopping those who mean to do our community harm.

 

the attachments to this post:


Suspect’s car APD 092522


Gun & bullets APD 092522


