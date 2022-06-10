Antioch Sports Legends names Gloria Martin 2022 Community Leader

To be honored at annual Hall of Fame Gala October 1st

By Antioch Sports Legends

Congratulations to 2022’s Community Leader inductee, Gloria Martin. Gloria has spent a lifetime giving to the community of Antioch through volunteer work and philanthropy. Gloria has been important part of the Sports Legends program, serving on the executive board for the first ten years of its existence.

To attend Gloria’s induction at the 2022 Hall of Fame Gala. October 1st at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, for TICKETS call Antioch Sports Legends 925 238 0565 or Louie Rocha Program Coordinator 925 522 1007, TICKETS are $85.00. Tickets MUST BE PURCHASED BY WEEK’S END!

COMMUNITY LEADER RECIPIENT

Gloria Martin graduated from Antioch High School in 1955 and embarked on a lifetime passion of “living to give”. A lifetime resident of Antioch, Gloria married her high school classmate, Jim Martin and raised two children, Jim, Jr. and Marlane all while founding and building Merit USA into a strong international presence over a period of 30+ years.

Since the inception of Antioch Sports Legends Gloria has been an enormous force behind ASL serving on the Executive Board and Chairing the Induction Gala for the first 10 years of the program. Her long list of community service, volunteering and generous financial support has aided numerous community organizations including the Antioch Education Foundation, the Leo Fontana Foundation, Antioch Historical Society, Antioch Senior Center, Police Activities League, Boys and Girls Club of East County, Elderly Wish Foundation and the REACH Program to mention just a few.

Gloria has been an active member of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Antioch Rotary Club, Holy Rosary Church, Pittsburg Elks Club, Sons of Italy and the Pittsburg Yacht Club among others over the years. She is a two-time Antioch Rotarian of the year including recognition for Lifetime Achievement and a two time recipient of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year and in 2012 received a special recognition for Lifetime Achievement from the Chamber.

Gloria has served on many boards over the years including the Antioch Sports Legends Executive Board, Umpqua Bank Advisory Board, Young Ladies Institute, Antioch Women’s’ Club and the Antioch Scholarship Committee. In 2016 Gloria received the very distinguished Woman of the Year from the State of California, District 11.

Gloria’s example of humility and service in an exemplary manner is greatly admired and respected by all who have had the opportunity of serving next to her.



Share this:



Gloria Martin

