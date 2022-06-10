Antioch, Pittsburg PD arrest multiple suspects, confiscate six loaded pistols including “ghost” guns Thursday

By Darryl Saffold, PIO, Antioch Police Department

Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022, your officers partnered with the Pittsburg Police Department, Safe Streets, and County Probation to execute multiple search warrants that resulted in several arrests.

As a result, the team confiscated six loaded pistols, two of which were unserialized (also known as “ghost guns”). Additionally, a large bag with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three loaded high-capacity magazines, and narcotics intended for drug sales was seized by the team.

All arrested individuals were taken to county jail and booked for numerous felony charges.

The Antioch Police Department is proud and grateful to partner with other agencies to help protect our community. Special thanks to the Pittsburg PD, county Probation Department, and Safe Streets for making our streets a little safer.



Share this:



Ghost guns, 4 other pistols, bullets 091522 APD

