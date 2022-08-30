Register today for the Antioch Police Department Citizen’s Academy

The Antioch Police Department Citizen’s Academy is BACK! The program provides a unique opportunity for participants to meet the officers and employees that protect and serve our community. The intent of the Citizen’s Academy is to educate the community on the duties, training, investigation techniques and situations police officers and other members of the Police Department may encounter. Participants of the academy will be given the opportunity to experience some of the activities Law Enforcement Officers and department personnel perform as part of their duties.

Interested residents can apply at https://www.antiochca.gov/police/citizen-academy/



APD Citizen’s Academy

