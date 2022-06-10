Antioch Council incumbents face multiple possible challengers, four in District 1, three in District 4 so far

Filing closes Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

By Allen D. Payton

The race for the Antioch City Council elections in November will so far see both incumbents, Councilwomen Tamisha Torres-Walker in District 1 and Monica Wilson in District 4 running for re-election with each facing multiple challengers.

According to Administrative Analyst Edgar Villanueva Jr. in the City Clerk’s Department, as of Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m., the following candidates have pulled papers and those with an asterisk (*) by their name have completed the filing process:

Council District 1

Incumbent Tamisha Torres-Walker *

Former Antioch councilwoman and school board trustee Joyann E. Motts *

Gregory Stornetta a senior bankruptcy specialist at Bank of the West (according to his LinkedIn profile)

School Board Trustee (Carole) Diane Gibson-Gray

2020 mayoral candidate Gabriel V. Makinano

Council District 4

Incumbent Monica E. Wilson *

Current District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock

Retired Richmond Police Lt. Shawn Pickett * (30 years on the force)

(30 years on the force) Former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair and 2020 candidate Sandra G. White

More details will be provided about each candidate once filing has closed. Since both incumbents are running for re-election filing for both council seats closes Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:00 p.m.



