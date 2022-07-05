While heading to a fireworks-caused house fire Antioch Police Officer injured from collision with another car

Other driver, parents dispute police report, claim police car hit his, have a witness; APD investigation into accident ongoing

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, on Monday, July 4 at approximately 9:32 pm, Antioch Police Officer Lundin was responding Code 3 (lights and sirens) to an emergency of a house that caught fire due to fireworks.

“When she approached the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive,” he explained. “As she slowly crept into the intersection, making sure it was clear for her to safely proceed, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed T-boned her patrol vehicle on the passenger side.”

The father of the driver arrived on the scene to find out where his son’s car was towed. He said his son’s car was sideswiped by the police vehicle while chasing another car just his son who is 21 “is banged up a bit but he’s OK.”

7/5/22 12:30 PM UPDATE: However, Saffold in an updated report said, “witnesses stated Officer Lundin was slowly and methodically clearing the intersection when the other driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed was not able to stop or avoid the collision.”

Saffold also shared that the investigation of the incident is ongoing and that we haven’t determined fault, yet. He said he misspoke that the other driver was at fault, in an earlier version of this report.

The 21-year-old driver of the other car and his parents are disputing what APD is reporting about the incident and claim the police officer’s vehicle struck his car. In addition, his mother spoke to a witness who saw the entire incident and offered a different report. The father said he is trying to find which tow yard has his son’s car and will provide photos of it once he finds it. The driver of the other car was also transported to a local hospital, but an X-ray showed no fractures to his leg, which was hurt in the collision and caused him to limp after exiting his vehicle with help from a firefighter. (See more details in a separate article, later)

Hillcrest was closed in the southbound direction between Wildflower Drive and the back entrance to the Safeway shopping center and traffic was diverted through the back alley behind the stores.

According to an officer on the scene no officers were injured. However, “Officer Lundin was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries and is in good spirits,” Saffold shared. “No alcohol or drugs were involved.”



Officer Lundin with part of damaged car 070422 APD





Damaged APD vehicle 2 070422





Damaged APD vehicle 1 070422

