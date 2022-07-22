Contra Costa Neighborhood Restorative Partnership opening in East County in August
Deadline to participate as panelist is July 31
Have you heard of the Neighborhood Restorative Partnership program that the Contra Costa DA’s Office has?
The goal of the Neighborhood Restorative Partnership is to address low-level misdemeanors or infractions, such as vandalism, assault/battery, alcohol control violations, and other quality of life crimes by partnering with our local law enforcement agencies and with community volunteers.
Residents of Contra Costa County, who wish to volunteer in this program, will be trained to serve as panelists and develop community-based solutions to redress the harm caused by these low-level offenses. Pursuant to Penal Code §14150 – 14156, the District Attorney’s Office empowers panelists with the authority and responsibility to adjudicate certain infraction/misdemeanor offenses, and it empowers facilitators with the authority to facilitate the restorative justice process.
We’re opening an East County version of the program next month, and we’re looking for Community Safety Panelists to participate in the program,” said Ted Asregadoo, CCDA’s Office PIO. “The application deadline is on July 31st.”
If you are interested in becoming a panelist in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Neighborhood Restorative Partnership program, please complete the application below and submit it to:
Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office
Attn: Janet Era, Neighborhood Restorative Partnership
900 Ward Street, 2nd Floor, Martinez, CA 94553
Click on this link to download the Application.
Click on this link to download the NRP Flyer.
