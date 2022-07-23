Antioch teen, two men charged with March murder near Pleasant Hill are Tre-4 gang members

Also charged by DA for armed robbery, conspiracy

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney

Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington of San Francisco, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr. of Antioch, and Amir Anderson-Roof (city unknown) all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022. (See related articles here and here)

In that incident, the victim Jilani was chased by Washington and Watson after they spotted him driving a high-end Mercedes on the freeway in Concord. Jilani tried to elude his pursuers but crashed his vehicle on Taylor Boulevard near the border between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette. He was shot, killed, and robbed of his Rolex watch.

Washington, Watson, and Anderson-Roof are also at the center of several crimes in Bay Area in 2022 that include automobile thefts and armed robbery.

The People of the State of California v. Jalin Washington, Case Number: 01-22-01088

The People of the State of California v. Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., Case Number: 01-22-01086

The People of the State of California v. Amir Anderson-Roof, Case Number: 01-22-01087



Share this: