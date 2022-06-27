Three women killed, one from Antioch when Amtrak train hits car near Brentwood Sunday afternoon

Two other people including child sustain major injuries

By Allen D. Payton

Three people were killed, and two others were injured when an Amtrak train hit a car near Brentwood Sunday afternoon.

According to Con Fire PIO Steve Hill, at 1:00 P.M. in the 3000 block of Orwood Road located in unincorporated Brentwood, a single passenger vehicle was struck by a west bound train with 85 people aboard. Three people were pronounced dead on scene. Two other victims were air lifted due to major injuries. The scene was turned over to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Railway.

“A third person was transported due to unrelated medical conditions,” East Contra Contra Fire Protection District PIO Steve Aubert added.

The Contra Costa Coroner’s Office released the identities of the victims. Mercedes Regalado aged 50 of Antioch, Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon died when the Honda Civic they were in struck as it crossed the railroad tracks.

A report by CBS13 Sacramento included video of the scene showing the damaged car and according to that report, nobody on board the train was hurt.

According to CHP-Contra Costa PIO Lane Adams, “the collision is being investigated by BNSF railroad police.” An effort to reach BNSF Rail spokesman Juan Acosta for additional details on Monday was unsuccessful.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Brentwood-fataltrain-ax KPIX 062622 redacted





Fatal train v car. Screenshot by Art Ray 6-26-22





CBS13 video screenshot 062622

