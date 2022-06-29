Police investigate three shooting incidents in Antioch on Friday and Saturday

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Safford, there were three shooting incidents in the city on Friday and Saturday. No one was injured.

There was a shooting on Friday, June 24 8:37pm. The victim was at home with her young children when she heard shots from the area of 7-11 on the corner of Buchanan Road and Gentrytown Drive. An upstairs window to their home was later discovered to be broken and officers located a bullet inside a closet to the home. The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, June 25 at 2:49am, Officers were dispatched to the area of Greystone Court for multiple calls of shots fired after a loud argument was heard. When officers arrived, they located several spent casings in the area. There were no victims, and the investigation is ongoing

Then again on Saturday, June 25, at 4:36pm Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Spanos Way for numerous reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located numerous spent casings. There were no witnesses, video or reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.



