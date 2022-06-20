«
Local man opens Mexican restaurant with family, names it for his grandfather

Patrons enjoy the food at the new El Burro Veloz Taco Bar in Antioch. Photos by Allen D. Payton.

El Burro Veloz Taco Bar opens near Walmart

By Allen D. Payton

El Burro Veloz Taco Bar, owned by Ivan Barron, is a new Mexican restaurant located in the Williamson Ranch Plaza near Walmart and Fellowship Church at 4815 Lone Tree Way.

It’s named after his grandfather’s nickname, Veloz. Ivan shared how his grandmother used to make and sell food from her front yard in Mexico but couldn’t get it delivered to the workers at a nearby manufacturing plant who only had a half-hour lunch break. So, his grandpa said, “The burro veloz will help”. Literally translated the “fast donkey”, grandpa was referring to himself on his bicycle, and he delivered the fresh food.

Ivan’s mother, sister and brother all work with him at the restaurant. They too started making tacos at home, but in their backyard. It’s their first restaurant venture.

Stop by today and try some authentic, fresh, Mexican tacos, gorditas, burritos, quesadillas, tortas and more. Plus, some horchata, jamaica or other refreshing, fruity drink. They’re open Mon-Wed 10:30 AM to 9 PM, Thurs-Sat 10:30 AM to 10 PM and closed Sundays.

the attachments to this post:


El Burro Veloz outside


El Burro Veloz menu 2


El Burro Veloz menu 1


El Burro Veloz inside


El Burro Veloz door & hours


