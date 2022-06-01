After six years, Councilwoman Torres-Walker’s efforts pay off

By Allen D. Payton

Today, Wednesday, June 1, Antioch District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker announced the city has been approved for a state Violence Intervention and Prevention grant of almost $1.8 million. The councilwoman has been working on the effort since before she was elected in 2020.

According to the Grant Program website, “CalVIP grants must be used to support, expand, and replicate evidence-based violence reduction initiatives that seek to interrupt cycles of violence. Strategies eligible for funding could include but are not limited to: hospital-based violence intervention programs, evidence-based street outreach programs, and focused deterrence strategies.”

The grant will be issued by the California Board of State and Community Corrections. According to their website, the board’s responsibilities include, “the administration of a wide range of public safety, re-entry, violence reduction, and rehabilitative grants to state and local governments and community-based organizations.”

In a post on her official Facebook page, Torres-Walker wrote, “Leadership focused on the people and the solutions, not just the fight. I am pleased to announce that I received news from the City Manager’s office that the BSCC (Board of State and Community Corrections) has recently approved the City of Antioch CALVIP application for $1.794 million. On June 9, 2022, at 10:00 am, the BSCC Board of Directors is scheduled to vote and award the CALVIP funds to the City of Antioch.

This is so exciting as a local leader and resident who has been trying to bring California Violence Intervention and Prevention funds to Antioch since 2016.

I would like to take this moment to appreciate all the individuals that work(ed) closely with me to make this possible.

Statement from Michelle Sinnott:

‘A piece of good news in the fight against gun violence: This morning I learned that the City of Antioch was awarded CalVIP funding for the first time. For those that do not know, I worked on behalf of Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety Washington Dc in partnership with these outstanding individuals to make this happen- Tamisha Torres-Walker, Keiland-Maurice Henderson and Tasha Johnson. With this funding, the City of Antioch will work in partnership with Advance Peace and Bonafide Sisterhood Inc and establish a Gun Violence Intervention program to combat the rise in gun violence we are seeing in Antioch. We are on our way to saving lives. Thank you @BSCC.CA.GOV for awarding the City of Antioch this grant.’

Statement from Tonyia Carter:

‘BONAFIDE SISTERHOOD INC. is grateful & honored to be awarded CalVIP Grant funds for our Neighborhood Hero Project. Working closely with the City of Antioch’s new department of Public Safety and Community Resources, Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, and the following partners: Moms Demand Action, Keiland-Maurice Henderson (NICJR), Tasha Johnson (Youth network manager). This effort to heal and save our community has been a great experience so far. Thanks to all who helped make this happen. Looking forward to the change to come.’ #Wedidit

To find out how to be more involved in these efforts contact me directly at twalker@antiochca.gov.”



Fund CALVIP sign & supporters

