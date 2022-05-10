Voters will soon receive official ballots for the upcoming Primary Election

What you need to know about voting in Contra Costa

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

Debi Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters, announced today that all registered voters in Contra Costa County should have received their County Voter Information Guides and will soon receive their Official Ballots for the upcoming June 7, 2022 California Primary Election. Ballots will be mailed to voters on May 9th. If you do not receive your ballot by May 20th, email ballot@vote.cccounty.us or call 925-335-7800. State Voter Information Guides are also either in the mail, or soon to be mailed, from the Secretary of State’s office.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in the upcoming election:

Register to Vote:

To ensure you receive a ballot in the mail, confirm that you are registered to vote and that your address is correct at cocovote.us/myvotinginfo. If you need to register or update your registration, visit registertovote.ca.gov. After May 23rd, new voters will need to register and vote in person at the Elections Division in Martinez, at one of the County’s early voting sites, or at a polling place on Election Day.

Voting by Mail:

Vote by Mail now happens for every election! Great news! All eligible voters will continue to receive vote by mail ballots, and your return envelope is postage paid. Put your completed ballot in the envelope, seal it, sign it, and mail it to us. Voted ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven (7) days of the election to be considered timely.

You can drop your ballot in the mail, at one of the County’s 37 official drop boxes or at any of our in-person voting locations. Official drop boxes will be open for service when ballots are mailed to voters. Dropping your ballot at an official drop box is just like dropping it at the Elections Office and saves taxpayer dollars by reducing the cost of return postage.

Voters can find a list of convenient drop-box locations and early voting locations at cocovote.us/drop-boxes . Ballots must be dropped off no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Avoid long lines and be sure your vote is included in the Election Night count – Vote early and mail or drop off your ballot so the Elections Division receives it by Friday, June 3rd.

You can track your ballot!

Ballot tracking is a service provided by the Secretary of State that will send you notices about your ballot, including when it’s mailed, received, and counted. Know where your ballot is every step of the way! Sign up at https://WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

“We want registered voters to know that the Elections Office is your trusted source of information about elections,” said Registrar of Voters, Debi Cooper. “If you have any questions about voting or elections, please reach out to us.”

For more information about the June 7, 2022 Primary election, go to our website at www.cocovote.us and select the “June 7, 2022 Statewide Election” icon, or call 925-335-7800 M-F 8 am to 5 pm.



