The Streets of Brentwood shopping center brings you a special day to celebrate Mom! A day full of live music, dancers, and performers along with a sparkling array of select local artisans. This event is the day before Mother’s Day, and the shopping is on!

SATURDAY, MAY 7 10AM-3PM

THE STREETS OF BRENTWOOD

One Day Only in Center Court

2455 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood

11AM-2PM

FREE* $10 Gift Card

11AM-1PM

FREE Entertainment

10AM-3PM

Small “pop-up” Market

Vendors who would like to participate can contact Claudette or Johnny at 510-220-1609 or email jstatonprod@aol.com. More for Mom May 7th – local artisan vendor info

*With original receipt(s) totaling $75 or more from any The Streets of Brentwood retailer or restaurant, while supplies last. One gift card per customer, per receipt(s). To redeem, randomly draw your $10 The Streets of Brentwood Tenant Gift Card in Center Court from 11AM-2PM. No Exchanges Please.



