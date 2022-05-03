More for Mom event at The Streets of Brentwood Sat. May 7
Vendors needed
The Streets of Brentwood shopping center brings you a special day to celebrate Mom! A day full of live music, dancers, and performers along with a sparkling array of select local artisans. This event is the day before Mother’s Day, and the shopping is on!
SATURDAY, MAY 7 10AM-3PM
THE STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
One Day Only in Center Court
2455 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood
11AM-2PM
FREE* $10 Gift Card
11AM-1PM
FREE Entertainment
10AM-3PM
Small “pop-up” Market
Vendors who would like to participate can contact Claudette or Johnny at 510-220-1609 or email jstatonprod@aol.com. More for Mom May 7th – local artisan vendor info
*With original receipt(s) totaling $75 or more from any The Streets of Brentwood retailer or restaurant, while supplies last. One gift card per customer, per receipt(s). To redeem, randomly draw your $10 The Streets of Brentwood Tenant Gift Card in Center Court from 11AM-2PM. No Exchanges Please.
