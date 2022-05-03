«
»

More for Mom event at The Streets of Brentwood Sat. May 7

Vendors needed

The Streets of Brentwood shopping center brings you a special day to celebrate Mom! A day full of live music, dancers, and performers along with a sparkling array of select local artisans. This event is the day before Mother’s Day, and the shopping is on!

SATURDAY, MAY 7 10AM-3PM

THE STREETS OF BRENTWOOD

One Day Only in Center Court

2455 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood

11AM-2PM
FREE* $10 Gift Card

11AM-1PM
FREE Entertainment

10AM-3PM
Small “pop-up” Market

Vendors who would like to participate can contact Claudette or Johnny at 510-220-1609 or email jstatonprod@aol.com. More for Mom May 7th – local artisan vendor info

*With original receipt(s) totaling $75 or more from any The Streets of Brentwood retailer or restaurant, while supplies last. One gift card per customer, per receipt(s). To redeem, randomly draw your $10 The Streets of Brentwood Tenant Gift Card in Center Court from 11AM-2PM. No Exchanges Please. 

the attachments to this post:

More for Mom May 7th - local artisan vendor info
More for Mom May 7th – local artisan vendor info


More for Mom color


This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 12:22 pm and is filed under Business, East County.

