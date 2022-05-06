Memorial Day Commemoration in Antioch May 30

Fundraiser at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill

The annual Antioch Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday, May 30, will begin with a processional from the Veterans Memorial at the foot of L Street at 9:00 AM and arrive at the Oak View Memorial Park at 2500 E. 18th Street for the ceremony which begins at 10:00 AM

Following the ceremony, the Delta Veterans Group is honored to partner with Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill again, this Memorial Day. Smith’s Landing will donate 15% of their food and beverage sales that day to DVG.

The owners, Randy and Lynn Tei, are very supportive of our local veterans’ community, and this is just one of the many ways throughout the year they support our veterans. Smith’s Landing is also the main sponsor of the annual Antioch Veteran and Lifetime Veteran of the Year Program.

So, join us at Smith’s Landing and the rest of the veterans’ community on Memorial Day as we remember the sacrifices of our military men and women who gave their lives, and their families, so we wouldn’t have too.

