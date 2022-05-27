Limited swim facilities available at regional parks for Memorial Day Weekend, 2022 Swim Season

Contra Loma Swim Lagoon in Antioch closed this weekend and for swim season due to required maintenance and safety repairs

All regional parks in the East Bay will be open this Memorial Day for annual holiday gatherings and celebratory festivities. Parks are anticipated to be busy and some at full capacity early, so park staff recommend arriving early to secure first-come, first-served, non-reservable picnic sites.

Many lifeguarded swim areas will also be open for visitors, including Castle Rock Pool at Diablo Foothills in Walnut Creek, Cull Canyon in Castro Valley, Don Castro in Hayward, and Lake Temescal in Oakland. Non-life-guarded beaches include Keller Beach at Miller Knox Regional Park in Richmond and Robert Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda. Unfortunately, many of the Park District’s most popular swim areas, including Del Valle, Shadow Cliffs, and Lake Anza will be closed due to water quality, low water conditions, or construction and maintenance repairs.

“We regret the inconvenience and limitations on the public’s use of all of our swim facilities,” said Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor.

Park District swim facilities face ongoing challenges related to climate change, including cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) and low water levels. Water quality is tested regularly during the swim season to ensure it is safe for the public. Visitors should check the status of swim facilities before they go by visiting www.ebparks.org/swimming.

Open Swim Facilities for Memorial Day Weekend are:

Castle Rock Pool – OPENING May 28

– OPENING May 28 Cull Canyon Swim Lagoon – OPEN

– OPEN Don Castro Swim Lagoon – OPENING May 28

– OPENING May 28 Lake Temescal Swim Beach – OPENING May 28

Swim areas that are Closed for Memorial Day Weekend are:

Contra Loma Swim Lagoon – CLOSED for swim season due to required maintenance and safety repairs.

– CLOSED for swim season due to required maintenance and safety repairs. Lake Anza Swim Beach – CLOSED due to scheduled maintenance and ongoing water quality uncertainty.

CLOSED due to scheduled maintenance and ongoing water quality uncertainty. Del Valle Swim Beach – CLOSED due to Blue-Green Algae.

– CLOSED due to Blue-Green Algae. Quarry Lakes Swim Beach – CLOSED due to Blue-Green Algae.

– CLOSED due to Blue-Green Algae. Roberts Pool – CLOSED for renovation and new pool facility construction.

– CLOSED for renovation and new pool facility construction. Shadow Cliffs Swim Beach – CLOSED due to extreme drought and low water levels.

Mason and Park District Ward 7 Director Colin Coffey who represents Antioch, were asked, Thursday night after work hours, why the Contra Loma Swim Lagoon wasn’t repaired during the off-season so it could be open this summer.

Please check back later for their responses.

Swimming fees vary by facility. However, swimming is free for Regional Parks Foundation members. For information about becoming a Regional Parks Foundation member, visit regionalparksfoundation.org.

Walk-ins for all open locations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Cull Canyon and Don Castro also offer optional swim entry registration on weekends and holidays to guarantee admission. To reserve your all-day swim entry, register at www.bit.ly/3NtZnLk.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To contact Director Coffey email ccoffey@ebparks.org.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Cull Canyon Swim Complex by Jennifer Vanya

