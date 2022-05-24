Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center recognized for providing safe patient care

The Leapfrog Group’s biannual safety report gives Kaiser Permanente hospitals top scores for limiting patient injuries, reducing medical errors, and preventing infections

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Antioch, Calif., May 23, 2022 – The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente’s Antioch Medical Center with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report, which examined and graded nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States.

A total of 16 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals received “A” grades including: Antioch, Fremont, Fresno, Manteca, Modesto, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Rafael, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South San Francisco, Vacaville, Vallejo and Walnut Creek. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Oakland, Richmond, Sacramento, and San Leandro received “B” grades.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do here at the Antioch Medical Center,” said Chris Boyd, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente’s Diablo Service Area. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in patient safety, which is a testament to the steadfast commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff members.”

“What an honor to receive an ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Group,” said Sharon Mowat, physician in chief of the Antioch Medical Center. “This aligns with our mission of preventive care and keeping our patients safe. Our integration allows us to build systems to do the right thing the first time, and it and allows us to catch issues early.”

More about the Leapfrog Safety Grades

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits, released its Hospital Safety Grades after examining publicly available data on patient injuries, medical and medication errors and infections at U.S. hospitals. The report includes data collected by national health care organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Scores are calculated based on more than 30 publicly available measures, and hospitals are then assigned A, B, C, D or F grades for their safety records. The grades are released as a free resource to help patients and their families make informed health care decisions.

For more information and a complete list of the hospital safety grades, visit Leapfrog.



