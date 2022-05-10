C.L. “VERNE”’ LOOMIS

February 15, 1932 – September 22, 2021

Born near Jay, in Northeast Oklahoma on February 15th, 1932, to Clara and Clarence Loomis. C.L. “Verne” Loomis was the second oldest of five children. They moved to northern California in the early 1940’s and eventually settled in Antioch, CA. Verne married Jennie Lucido of Pittsburg, CA in 1952. Together they raised four sons Garth, Bret, Kurt and Alan. Jennie passed away in 1994.

Verne married Juanita Wolven in 1996. They resettled near Branson, MO in 1997 until Juanita’s passing in 2012. Verne married Pauline Wartrous in 2012 and they remained in Kimberling City, MO until Verne’s death on September 22, 2021. Sadly, Pauline passed away in early April.

Verne worked in Antioch for Fibreboard Corp., the Lesher newspapers and owned and ran many appliance sales and repair shops in Contra Costa County. He spent the last 30 years in Antioch repairing sewing machines and vacuum cleaners in his home shop. He was a man of many talents and had a strong mechanical aptitude. He even ran for mayor of Antioch, unsuccessfully. He was active with the Eastside Church of Christ on E. Tregallas Road in Antioch.

Verne is survived by his half-brother James Elkins of WA, his four sons, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A private service was held, and the family requests donations be made to the Eastside Church of Christ in Antioch, CA or Kimberling City Church of Christ in Kimberling City, MO.



Share this:



C.L. Verne & Jennie Loomis

