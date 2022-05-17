Harbor Freight Tools store in Antioch now open at Slatten Ranch

Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Antioch on Saturday, April 16. The Antioch store, located at 5729 Lone Tree Way in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a world class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

This new store is the 127th Harbor Freight Tools store in California. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for Veterans.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Antioch and all of Contra Costa County,” said Don Martin, Store Manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

About Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools since its start in 1977 as a Southern California based mail-order company. Harbor Freight is still owned and led by founder Eric Smidt, who learned long ago that by working directly with factories he could pass the savings on to the customer without compromising on quality.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,200 stores across the country, 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week. For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.

Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



