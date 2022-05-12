Free COVID Test Kit giveaway in Antioch on May 17

WHAT: As part of its Path to Zero initiative, Contra Costa Health (CCH) will be giving away free COVID test kits in front of a neighborhood supermarket in Antioch in an area hard hit by the pandemic. This is one of a series of such giveaways hosted by CCH. More than 700 test kits were given out at a giveaway at the same Antioch location at another event earlier this week. Educational information about COVID vaccines and accessing free treatment through the County’s advice nurse line will also be provided. CCH recommends that people make home-testing kits a staple of their medicine cabinets, so they have them on hand when needed.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: In front of Cielo Market, 1818 A Street, Antioch



Share this: