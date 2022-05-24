Con Fire graduates Fire Academy 57, adds 27 lateral firefighters to ranks

New firefighters to be assigned to stations across District, supporting staffing for challenging fire weather

By Steve Hill, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

CONCORD, CA – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced Tuesday the graduation of its Lateral Fire Academy 57 and the addition of 27 new experienced firefighters to the District’s ranks.

Academy 57 consisted exclusively of experienced firefighters from other agencies across the state and region who chose to join Con Fire to continue their careers. The abbreviated eight-week course of instruction was designed to align students’ past training with Con Fire’s organization and procedures.

Beginning this week, the new firefighter graduates of Academy 57 will join crews across the District, bolstering ranks that have been challenged by the early arrival of dangerous fire weather.

Speaking at Monday evening’s graduation ceremony, Fire Chief Lewis Broschard said, “Each of these 27 experienced firefighters chose to uproot their careers and families to make a life choice to continue their careers with Con Fire. We appreciate and value their decisions.”

Broschard added, “We took great care to select the very best people possible for this academy, from many qualified applications. I am confident we chose right. Congratulations on completing Academy 57 and thank you for making the decision to serve with Con Fire.”

The graduating firefighters underwent a physically and mentally challenging eight-week course of instruction using the latest firefighting and training techniques. In addition to structure firefighting techniques, these firefighters enhanced their knowledge and skills in wildland firefighting, rescue, automobile extrication, hazardous materials response, emergency medical services, and other techniques they can be expected to put to use in their first assignments as probationary firefighters. The training was designed to develop each trainee’s ability to function under stress and perform as a member of a disciplined firefighting crew.

The graduation ceremony was held at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts on May 23, before an audience of several hundred family members, friends, local officials and public well-wishers. Each graduate was “pinned” with their firefighter badge and sworn in as a Con Fire firefighter.



