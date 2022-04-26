Register now for summer baseball camp in Antioch June 27-30
Baseball training available for players ages 7-15 & featuring a low player to coach ratio.
Golden State Grind is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp June 27-30. Bill Duby will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Registration has begun and will continue until all spots are filled.
The four-day skills camp will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills, and a Wiffle Ball World Series.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Low Player-Coach Ratio
- Skill Development
- Situational Baseball Games
- Competition Drills
- Wiffle Ball World Series
- Camp T-shirt & Certificate
- Nike Prizes for winning teams
- and more!
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit Summer Baseball Camp in Antioch, California (ussportscamps.com), or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
