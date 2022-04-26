«
Register now for summer baseball camp in Antioch June 27-30

Source: ussportscamps.com

Baseball training available for players ages 7-15 & featuring a low player to coach ratio.

Golden State Grind is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp June 27-30. Bill Duby will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Registration has begun and will continue until all spots are filled.

The four-day skills camp will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills, and a Wiffle Ball World Series.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  • Low Player-Coach Ratio
  • Skill Development
  • Situational Baseball Games
  • Competition Drills
  • Wiffle Ball World Series
  • Camp T-shirt & Certificate
  • Nike Prizes for winning teams
  • and more!

Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit Summer Baseball Camp in Antioch, California (ussportscamps.com), or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

 

