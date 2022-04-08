Meet three Antioch baseball legends at Antioch Sports Legends museum Saturday

Get autographs

This Saturday, April 9th, from 1-4 pm, the Antioch Sports Legends museum will be having a lineup of Hall of Famers that are former Major League Baseball players as our docents.

Our Saturday line-up is, Antioch’s first MLB player Gene “Butch” Rounsaville (ASL-HOF 2007); Antioch’s only World Series Champion, Aaron Miles (ASL-HOF 2014) of the 2006 St Louis Cardinals and 1987 17th over-all draft pick Alex Sanchez (ASL-HOF 2010)! Unfortunately, Antioch’s four MLB player, Jeff Pico (ASL-HOF 2010), had prior commitments.

Each of the three will have cards and photos to sign, so bring the kids! The first 40 attendees will be given a free hot dog, water and chips.

Butch’s baseball career- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/…/gene-butch…/

Aaron’s minors to the major’s story- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/inductee/aaron-miles-2/

Alex’s College All-American to MLB story- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/indu…/alex-sanchez-2/

The Antioch Sports Legends Museum is located inside the Antioch Historical Society Museum at 1500 West 4th Street in Antioch. Admission is FREE!

Contact Program Coordinator Tom Lamothe at sportslegends@comcast.net or call 925-639-2536 if you have questions.



