«
»

Meet three Antioch baseball legends at Antioch Sports Legends museum Saturday

Get autographs

Gene “Butch” Rounsaville. Photo courtesy of Antioch Sports Legends.

This Saturday, April 9th, from 1-4 pm, the Antioch Sports Legends museum will be having a lineup of Hall of Famers that are former Major League Baseball players as our docents.

Our Saturday line-up is, Antioch’s first MLB player Gene “Butch” Rounsaville (ASL-HOF 2007); Antioch’s only World Series Champion, Aaron Miles (ASL-HOF 2014) of the 2006 St Louis Cardinals and 1987 17th over-all draft pick Alex Sanchez (ASL-HOF 2010)! Unfortunately, Antioch’s four MLB player, Jeff Pico (ASL-HOF 2010), had prior commitments.

Each of the three will have cards and photos to sign, so bring the kids! The first 40 attendees will be given a free hot dog, water and chips.

Butch’s baseball career- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/…/gene-butch…/

Aaron’s minors to the major’s story- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/inductee/aaron-miles-2/

Alex’s College All-American to MLB story- https://www.antiochsportslegends.com/indu…/alex-sanchez-2/
The Antioch Sports Legends Museum is located inside the Antioch Historical Society Museum at 1500 West 4th Street in Antioch. Admission is FREE!

Contact Program Coordinator Tom Lamothe at sportslegends@comcast.net or call 925-639-2536 if you have questions.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Butch Rounsaville


This entry was posted on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Community, Sports, History. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply