Interfaith Concert for Ukraine in Antioch Saturday, May 7

Interfaith Ukrainian Peace Concert sponsored by the Ukrainian-American Coordinating Council, the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County and the Interfaith Peace Project. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday May 7th the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2200 Country Hills Drive in Antioch.

The event is free with good will donations accepted. All proceeds go to refugee assistance.

There will be Ukrainian singers and dancers, an organist, professional trumpeter, Jewish Cantor, Filipino choral group, etc.

For more information contact Walter Ruehlig at (925) 864-0314.



