In Memoriam: Antioch High grad, TV news editor Scott Birmingham passes at 56

Tuesday, April, 1965 – Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Scott Birmingham, 56, of Reno, passed away at home in his sleep on March 2, 2022.

Scott was blessed to be a double transplant recipient (kidney & liver) from March 22, 2013. His family will be forever grateful for the grace & kindness of another family in their time of sorrow to extend Scott’s life for another 9 years. Those years weren’t wasted – and he lived them to the fullest of his abilities, even when he had to go back on dialysis just a year after transplantation.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marianne Montano Birmingham. He is survived by his wife of 9 years Lisa; his children Kyle, 15, and Kendra, 23; his father Gordon; his sister Brenda; his brother Patrick; his aunt Jeannie; 2 nieces Jennifer & Emma; 2 nephews Ian & Caleb; and 2 grand nephews Mason & Benjamin.

Scott was born on April 13, 1965 to Gordon & Marianne Birmingham in San Diego, CA where his dad was stationed while serving in the US Marines. After Scott graduated from Antioch High School in 1983, he went on to study & graduate with a degree in Broadcast Communications at Diablo Valley College.

He had many many friends, colleagues and former co-workers who adored him. His sense of humor and good nature were well known. Special mention should be given to his care team at DaVita Sierra Rose ~ they were like family and they cared deeply for him. He was never just another patient to them – and they shared a special bond.

After graduating, he started his first job at KTVN in Calif as a Video Editor & Photographer, beginning what would be a 20+ year career in Broadcasting. After relocating to Reno, he went on to work at KRNV from 2008 – 2021, where he enjoyed editing video for the morning news shows and eventually created a film review segment called “4 Your Review”, of which he hosted and was most proud. He was also an active & voting member of the Las Vegas Film Critics Society as well as the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Scott was an award-winning short film maker as well as an award-winning Podcast host. He had deep roots in Reno’s film community and would often host, judge, moderate, and participate in everything film and movies. He spent several years as the President & Board Member of the Reno Film Festival and gave of his time to put on workshops and seminars to high school & UNR students the art of film making. To say movies were his passion is an understatement. He lived & breathed it every day of his life. He could – and did – talk about it for hours.

Scott became an Ambassador for Donate Life America and spoke to groups about the need, importance and logistics of becoming a donor – raising awareness. While he still had his mobility, he would participate in fundraising, go to the Reno Aces games to recruit & sign up new donors, and do the Fun/Run walks. April is National Donate Life month. The family encourages you to explore becoming an Organ Donor at www.organdonor.gov. As of this writing, there are 106,399 Americans waiting for a transplant. Please give the gift of life.

Services will be held at Walton’s Sierra Chapel (875 W. 2nd St) on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2pm.

Donations or cards can be sent directly to The Birmingham Family at 2377 Red Maple Ct., Reno NV 89523.

Service Details

Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 2:00 pm

Walton Sierra Chapel, 875 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV



