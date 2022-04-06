Foulger back on top at Antioch Speedway – Keller, Welborn, Freethy also winners

By Don Martin II, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…April 2…Troy Foulger won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. He becomes the third different winner of the aeason as he piloted the Bowers Motorsports Modified to the win. Foulger is a five-time champion at the speedway.

Trevor Clymens led a pair of laps with the yellow flag waving twice. Clymens led Foulger on the Lap 3 restart, but a low pass in turn 2 a lap later gained Foulger the lead. Kellen Chadwick went low in Turn 4 on Lap 5 to take second with Nick DeCarlo quickly striking to third. Foulger had a straightaway advantage by Lap 10 as DeCarlo battled Chadwick to take second. DeCarlo finally grabbed the spot on a Lap 14 restart. Foulger was never really threatened as he won with DeCarlo holding off Chadwick for second. Buddy Kniss and Clymens completed the Top 5.

KC Keller won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The race had to be restarted after a tangle that involved point leader Fred Ryland in Turn 4. 2019 champion Tommy Fraser took the early lead ahead of Dylan Connelly. Keller went low in Turn 2 to take second on the fourth lap and made an inside pass in Turn 4 three laps later to take the lead from Fraser. Andrew Pearce moved into second on Lap 9 before a yellow flag flew for Connolly. Keller led the restart with Jacob Mallet Jr moving past Pearce and into second. Mallet made a backstretch pass on Keller on Lap 11 for the lead. Pearce and Keller ran closely behind Mallet in the battle for second. A low pass in Turn 3 on Lap 19 put Keller into the lead with Pearce following into second. Keller went on to the impressive win with Pearce and Mallet running nose to tail behind him. Jeremy Hoff and Fraser completed the Top 5.

Misty Welborn won the 20 lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. It was her second win of the season. Looking for his second-straight win, Ken Johns led early ahead of Jared Baugh and Larry McKinzie Jr. A low move in Turn 4 on Lap 5 put Baugh into the lead. There was a back-and-forth battle for the lead as it changed hands a couple of times with Baugh still in front on Lap 8. Contact with McKinzie exiting Turn 4 on Lap 9 left Baugh stalled in Turn 2. Michaela Taylor led the restart with Welborn moving into second a lap later. Taylor spun exiting Turn 4 for a Lap 12 yellow flag. Welborn led Johns and Jeff Bentancourt on the restart. They ran that way until McKinzie gained third on Lap 16. As Welborn sped to the checkered flag, McKinzie beat Johns back to the line for second. Bentancourt and Taylor DeCarlo completed the Top 5.

Jim Freethy won the 15 lap Super Stock Main Main Event. Heat race winner Mike Walko jumped into the early lead ahead of reigning champion Freethy and Joey Ridgeway. A low move in Turn 4 of the second lap gained Freethy lead. The only slow down of the race occurred on the ninth lap when Ridgeway spun in Turn 4. Freethy continued to lead Walko and Chad Hammer on the restart. Freethy pulled away to about a quarter of a straightaway lead, and Walko brushed the Turn 4 wall on exit heading to the checkered flag. Freethy won ahead of Walko, Hammer and Ridgeway.

Racing resumes this Saturday night with IMCA Modifieds back in action along with IMCA Stock Cars, Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks and Super Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results Antioch Speedway – April 2, 2022

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Buddy Kniss, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (20 laps) – Troy Foulger, Nick DeCarlo, Kellen Chadwick, Buddy Kniss, Trevor Clymens, Bobby Motts Jr, Aaron Crowell, Chris Lewis, Terry DeCarlo Jr, Kenneth Robles.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Dylan Connelly, Andrew Pearce. Main Event (20 laps) – KC Keller, Andrew Pearce, Jacob Mallet Jr, Jeremy Hoff, Tommy Fraser, Fred Ryland, Kenny Shrader, Chester Knss, Tyler Browne, Jason Ryan Jr.

Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Charlie Bryant, Jeff Bentancourt, Misty Welborn. Main Event (20 laps) – Misty Welborn, Larry McKinzie Jr, Ken Johns, Jeff Bentancourt, Taylor DeCarlo, Jewel Crandall, Michaela Taylor, Jess Paladino, Gene Haney, Mitchell Dana.

Super Stocks

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Mike Walko. Main Event (15 laps) – Jim Freethy, Mike Walko, Chad Hammer, Joey Ridgeway.



