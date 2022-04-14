Antioch Interim City Manager’s Bi-Monthly Update promotes Pittsburg project, event and council decision that already happened

By Allen D. Payton

In his latest City Manager’s Bi-Monthly Update emailed on Wednesday, April 12, Antioch’s Interim City Manager Con Johnson promoted a ribbon cutting event he attended in Pittsburg for an affordable housing community by a company that might build similar homes in Antioch. The photo used is from the groundbreaking for the project that occurred, previously. CM Bi-Monthly Update 041222

He also promoted the Kitten Shower at the Antioch Animal Shelter that occurred last Saturday, April 9.

In addition, Johnson’s update promoted City Council Redistricting, although they chose their final map, during Tuesday night’s meeting in time for the April 17 deadline, thus completing the process.

That announcement reads: “CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING The City of Antioch is redistricting after the 2020 Census count. The City Council is holding hearings to receive public input on where district lines should be drawn. For more information email redistricting@antiochca.gov or call (925)779-7008.”

Following is the email message with link to the Update as it appeared in the Herald’s email account:

Questions for Con

The following questions were sent to Johnson on Wednesday afternoon, April 13 asking, “Why doesn’t it read ‘Interim City Manager’s Bi-Monthly Update’ since that’s your actual title? Who does the editing for it, you or someone else?”

He was also asked, “when will you publicly apologize at a council meeting to the council and public for lying on your resume about your qualifications as a retired police captain when that has been proven to not be true and the mayor admitted so, the night he introduced you during the first council meeting in your position?”

As of Thursday, April 14 at 1:15 PM Johnson did not respond.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



CM Bi-Monthly Update 041222

