«
»

Standoff with Antioch man wanted for assault ends peacefully Sunday

Suspect Todd Allen on roof of a house on W. 7th Street as Officer Mulholland talks him down on Sunday, March 6, 2022. APD drone video screenshot

Suspect up on the roof talked down by officer

By Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer

Suspect Todd Allen on roof as officers wait next to the house on W. 7th Street on Sunday, March 6, 2022. APD drone video screenshot

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 8:30 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street. Upon arrival the officers encountered Todd Richard Allen (31) of Antioch who had a felony warrant for his arrest.

He was wanted for a previous assault that occurred on Wed., March 2.

De-escalation is the process of reducing tension during an intense conflict, emphasizing cooperation and understanding. When faced with rapidly evolving situations, your officers always approach them intending to achieve a peaceful resolution. In doing so, we evaluate safety conditions as well as cater our actions to the most reasonable response.

Over the weekend, such an encounter occurred.

While engaging a subject with a warrant for a violent felony, officers attempted to take him into custody while he was in the commission of a separate crime. The subject climbed on the roof of his house to avoid being taken into custody.

After an hour-long standoff, Officer Mulholland was able to build a rapport with the subject and convinced him to get off the roof so he could be taken into custody. The subject was safely arrested, thanks to Officer Mulholland’s ability to de-escalate the situation. (See drone video – sound on)

Allen was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility that day.

Antioch Police Officers are up to date with industry best practices and training so they can better serve our community.

Special thanks to the Concord Police Department and the Antioch UAV, CNT, and SWAT team members that were on the scene to assist with this incident.  A Concord PD K9 assisted but was not deployed.

WE ARE HIRING, JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY!

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/antioch

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Suspect on roof 03062022 APD video screenshot 1


Suspect on roof video screenshot 03062022 APD


This entry was posted on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 10:05 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply