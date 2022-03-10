Standoff with Antioch man wanted for assault ends peacefully Sunday

Suspect up on the roof talked down by officer

By Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 8:30 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street. Upon arrival the officers encountered Todd Richard Allen (31) of Antioch who had a felony warrant for his arrest.

He was wanted for a previous assault that occurred on Wed., March 2.

De-escalation is the process of reducing tension during an intense conflict, emphasizing cooperation and understanding. When faced with rapidly evolving situations, your officers always approach them intending to achieve a peaceful resolution. In doing so, we evaluate safety conditions as well as cater our actions to the most reasonable response.

Over the weekend, such an encounter occurred.

While engaging a subject with a warrant for a violent felony, officers attempted to take him into custody while he was in the commission of a separate crime. The subject climbed on the roof of his house to avoid being taken into custody.

After an hour-long standoff, Officer Mulholland was able to build a rapport with the subject and convinced him to get off the roof so he could be taken into custody. The subject was safely arrested, thanks to Officer Mulholland’s ability to de-escalate the situation. (See drone video – sound on)

Allen was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility that day.

Antioch Police Officers are up to date with industry best practices and training so they can better serve our community.

Special thanks to the Concord Police Department and the Antioch UAV, CNT, and SWAT team members that were on the scene to assist with this incident. A Concord PD K9 assisted but was not deployed.

