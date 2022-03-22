Military memorial dedicated at Antioch High honors two fallen graduates

Died while fighting global war on terrorism in Iraq

By Allen D. Payton

The Contra Costa Blue Star Moms held a ceremony and dedication on Saturday, March 12, of their memorial at Antioch High School to honor Staff Sergeant Daniel R. Scheile and Sergeant John D. Aragon. Both men served in the military and lost their lives fighting during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Schiele, an AHS Class of 1986 graduate, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was 37 when he died on Sept. 23, 2005. Aragon, an AHS Class of 2004 graduate, who served in the U.S. Army, was 22 when he died on June 12, 2008.

“This dedication is long overdue because COVID shut us down two years ago, but COVID will never shut down the Blue Star Moms and we will never forget our Fallen Warriors,” said Loretta Masnada, President of Contra Costa Blue Star Moms and a proud Marine Corps Mom. “The Contra Costa Blue Star Moms wish to thank all who helped make this memorial a reality so those who see it will remember our fallen warriors.”

During the ceremony, held at Antioch High’s Beede Auditorium, prior to the dedication of the memorial, AHS student Sarah Morgan sang the National Anthem and those in attendance heard remarks from Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe, Antioch High Principal Louie Rocha, and Antioch School Board President Gary Hack.

In addition, Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Christopher Chebahta of the California Army National Guard shared of his experience while serving as the Platoon Leader for Scheile. Finally, Sgt. First Class Lowell A. Barber, also with the California Army National Guard shared a poignant testimonial of his experience serving with Scheile.

“We were unable to locate anyone who served with SGT Aragon, as he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky,” Masnada later shared.

Following the unveiling of the memorial by Scheile’s daughters Kelli Jillson and Marissa Waffle, and Aragon’s father, John Aragon, Sr. Taps was performed by AHS student and trumpeter Marissa Conners.

The memorial is located near the entrance to the school’s administration building on the E. 18th Street side.

About Contra Costa Blue Star Moms

Contra Costa Blue Star Moms, California Chapter 20, is a non-partisan, non-political, non-discriminatory organization. We do not support any political candidate,

nor do we endorse any religious organization. The military represents all aspects of America, as does our organization.

It is our mission to provide support for members of the United States Armed Forces and its veterans. We strive to honor our troops, our veterans and our fallen heroes in our words and in our deeds.

Contra Costa Blue Star Moms is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group. All donations are tax deductible. Donations may be made by check payable to “CCBSM” and mailed to P.O. Box 6379, Concord, CA 94524.



