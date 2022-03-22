MADD issues statement on Antioch Mayor Thorpe’s DUI

“anyone who chooses to drive impaired should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” – Mother’s Against Drunk Driving

He doesn’t respond; former Councilwoman calls for his resignation

By Allen D. Payton

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers issued a statement, Monday, about Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning. (See related article)

It was included in a letter to the Antioch City Clerk as a public comment for Tuesday’s council meeting. MADD’s Official Statement Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The letter reads, “My name is Natasha Thomas, and I am the Executive Director for Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) San Francisco Bay Area Affiliate. Below, MADD has provided an official public statement regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s recent DUI arrest.”

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving is grateful no one was injured or killed in the arrest involving Mayor Lamar Thorpe. It’s never OK to drink and drive, and anyone who chooses to drive impaired should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Public officials are uniquely positioned to communicate the seriousness of impaired driving to their communities and back up their words with action. MADD stands ready to work with Antioch to help keep its residents and visitors safe from the tragedies caused by impaired driving.”

Thorpe Does Not Respond

Thorpe was sent the statement and letter Monday afternoon asking if he had any comments in response. As of Tuesday he had not responded prior to publication time at 3:00 PM.

Recalled Councilwoman Calls for Thorpe’s Resignation

Former Antioch Councilwoman Elizabeth Rimbault, who was the only council member in the city in the past 30 years to be recalled (this reporter also faced recall while a council member at the same time but beat it) joins current Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and a chorus of residents in publicly calling for Thorpe to resign.

“When I was mayor pro tem in the 1990’s I was informed that if we broke the law we were in violation of our oath office,” Rimbault said. “We could be demanded to be removed from office by any member of the public.”

“In addition to that, not only do I think he should be removed from office, which is no laughing matter, his behavior at a council meeting, restricting another council member’s right to speak and walking out of the meeting was reprehensible. He denied her the right to represent her district.”

