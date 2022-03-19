Contra Costa Republican Party raising funds for body armor for Ukrainians

Dinner in Pleasant Hill with Ukrainian Consul General in San Francisco Tuesday, March 22

The Contra Costa Republican Party is hosting a dinner with the Ukrainian Consul General in San Francisco, Dmytro Kushneruk, next Tuesday, March 22 and will be donating 100% of the profits to buy body armor for those fighting in Ukraine.

Within 48 hours of announcing the dinner, the Contra Costa Republican Party raised nearly $20,000 towards this effort. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.ContraCostaRepublicanParty/Ukraine.

“Contra Costa Republicans are demonstrating that they are enthusiastic to step up and personally support Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion,” said Contra Costa Republican Party Chairman, Matt Shupe (@MattShupePR). “We stand in solidarity with both our neighbors that previously fled the horrors of socialism in Eastern Europe and the Ukrainians who stand and fight against tyranny now.”

The Contra Costa Republican Party partnered with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council to host the dinner event. UACC has obtained the permits required to transport the body armor to Ukraine.

“The battleground is in Ukraine, but the battle is for western civilization and freedom,” said UACC Board Member, Lydia Stoykovych. “Ukrainians are fighting for a better future, not just for Ukraine, but for the world, where individualism, democracy, peace, and innovation reign. All Americans need to understand that Putin’s aggressive ambition extends far beyond Ukraine.”

The dinner will also feature Ukrainian immigrant turned Republican candidate for California’s 10th Congressional District, Oleksii Chuiko. It will be in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday, March 22nd and will start at 6 p.m.

The Contra Costa Republican Party hosts a monthly fundraising dinner called the Chairman’s Circle Dinner Series. Dinners include a hosted bar, three course, filet mignon dinner, and very prominent speakers.



CCRP Ukrainian dinner 032222

