Chadwick, Ryland, Robles, Wagner share Antioch Speedway spotlight

Antioch, CA…March 19... Kellen Chadwick picked up the win in the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Skies threatening rain and a little bit of drizzle gave way and allowed racing to take place. Chadwick was the class of the field with a dominant Main Event performance and a win in his heat race. It was a bit of redemption for Chadwick, who felt he let the win slip away from him a week earlier.

2016 champion Bobby Motts Jr had a front row start and charged into the lead from the get-go. Chadwick moved into second on Lap 2 and made a Turn 4 pass to take the lead on the seventh circuit. Previous winner Nick DeCarlo settled into third on Lap 13. Chadwick stretched his advantage to a straightaway in victory. DeCarlo made an outside pass attempt in the final turn, but Motts held him off for second. Pettit settled for fourth, followed by Terry DeCarlo, Jr. The eight lap heat race winners were Chadwick and Pettit.

Fred Ryland won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. This was the second-straight win for the reigning division champion. Past champion KC Keller took the early lead ahead of Nicholas Zapatero. Ryland made a move around Zapatero on a Lap 5 restart, and Zapatero spun moments later for a yellow flag. Keller led Ryland on the restart, but Ryland made a low pass in Turn 2 on Lap 7 to take the lead. Jacob Mallet Jr got by Keller on Lap 9 and took up pursuit of Ryland. However, Ryland was just a little bit too smooth as he won ahead of Mallet and Keller. Andrew Pearce salvaged a fourth-place finish after a rough heat race as Tyler Browne settled for fifth. Keller and Ryland won the eight lap heat races.

Jason Robles won the 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. This race was destined to go without a yellow flag. Robles bolted into the lead at the start ahead of Dave Hill. Previous winner Fred Ryland started back in the fourth row and found his way into third by the the fifth lap. Ryland worked hard to get around Hill for second before making an inside pass in Turn 4 on Lap 15. By then, Robles held a straightaway advantage that he would bring to the checkered flag. Ryland pulled away comfortably for second, and reigning champion Travis Dutra made a last turn pass to take third from Hill, who fell back to fifth behind Kellen Chadwick. It was Ryland and Hill getting the eight lap heat race victories.

Danny Wagner won the 20 lap Delta Dwarf Car Main Event. The two-time champion took the lead at the outset with Devan Kammermann in pursuit. Kammermann was in search of his first win, but he had his hands full trying to hold off Chance Russell for several laps. There was a red flag incident on the Lap 15 when contact sent Sean Catucci rolling in Turn 4. David Michael Rosa was black flagged from third at that point. Kammermann tried to keep it close, but he was no match for the hard charging Wagner. 2020 champion Travis Day finished third ahead of David Rosa and John Tardiff. Kammermann, Justin Bingman and Wagner picked up the eight lap heat race wins.

This Saturday, the Delta Dwarf Cars are scheduled to return along with the Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Antioch Speedway Unofficial Race Results March 19th

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Jim Pettit II. Main Event (20 laps) – Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Motts Jr, Nick DeCarlo, Jim Pettit II, Terry DeCarlo Jr, Paul Gugliemoni, Clark Gugliemoni, Buddy Kniss, Trevor Clymens, Jeff Browne.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-KC Keller, Fred Ryland. Main Event (20 laps) – Fred Ryland, Jacob Mallet Jr, KC Keller, Andrew Pearce, Tyler Browne, Mark Garner, Chuck Golden, Jason Ryan Jr, Nicholas Zapatero, Jake Bentancourt.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Dave Hill, Fred Ryland. Main Event (20 laps) – Jason Robles, Fred Ryland, Travis Dutra, Kellen Chadwick, Dave Hill, Joe Gallaher, Anthony Giuliani, Jeff Bentancourt (DNS).

Delta Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Devan Kammermann, Justin Bingman, Danny Wagner. Main Event (20 laps) – Danny Wagner, Devan Kammermann, Travis Day, David Rosa, John Tardiff, Jerry Shreffler, Jack Haverty, Sean Catucci, Ellie Russo, David Michael Rosa.



