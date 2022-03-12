BART board approves new redistricting map dividing Contra Costa into four districts

Antioch remains in District 2

On March 10, 2022, the BART Board of Directors voted to approve a final redistricting map for the nine districts which will affect elections for the next 10 years. View the presentation for the 3/10/22 board meeting

According to the Map Plan E2 Description, “This plan presents districts with varying levels of similarity to the current BART districts. The greatest change is in District 7 with only 27.9% of its current population remaining in District 7. The next district to show major changes is District 3 with 31.3% of its current population remaining in the proposed Plan E2, District 3.

District 4 maintains 48.8% of its current population. District 1 maintains greater than 75% of its current population. Districts 5, 8, and 9 maintain greater than 81% of their current populations. The districts most similar to the current boundaries are District 2 with 91.4% of its current population and District 6 with 95.6% of its current population.”

Most of Contra Costa County is now in Districts 1, 2 and 3, with portions of San Ramon in District 5.

District 2

District 2 is in Contra Costa County and includes the City of Pittsburg, City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, the Northeastern part of the City of Concord including the former Naval Weapons Station, and the Northern part of the City of Martinez including the unincorporated neighborhoods of Mountain View and Vine Hill.

BART Stations included in District 2: Concord (shared with District 1), North Concord / Martinez, Pittsburg / Bay Point, eBART Transfer, Pittsburg Center and Antioch.

District 1

District 1 is in Contra Costa County and includes the Southern portion of the City of Martinez, City of Pleasant Hill, City of Walnut Creek, Town of Danville, the Northern part of the City of San Ramon, City of Lafayette, the Southern part of the City of Concord, including Cowell, Four Corners, and Meinert, City of Moraga, City of Orinda, and City of Clayton.

BART Stations included in District 1: Orinda, Lafayette, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and Concord (shared with District 2)

District 3

District 3 is in both Contra Costa and Alameda Counties and includes the City of Hercules, City of Pinole, City of San Pablo, City of Richmond, City of El Cerrito, City of Albany, the majority of the City of Berkeley including the University of California Berkeley and excepting a few neighborhoods to the South of Ashby Avenue, and unincorporated parts of Contra Costa County including North Richmond, El Sobrante, Rodeo and Crockett.

BART Stations included in District 3: Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte, El Cerrito Plaza, North Berkeley, Downtown Berkeley and Ashby (shared with District 7)

District 5

District 5 is in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties and includes a portion of the City of Hayward ranging from the Castro Valley BART station in the North to the Hayward station in the South. Major places and landmarks in this area include the Bishop Ranch Regional Open Space, Lake Chabot Regional Park, Knowland Park, Fairview, Sunol Regional Wilderness, and San Antonio Reservoir. District 5 also includes the City of Pleasanton expect for a portion near Kilkare Woods, City of Livermore, City of Dublin, the Southeastern part of San Ramon, and rural areas of east Alameda County.

BART Stations included in District 5: Hayward (shared with District 4), Castro Valley, West Dublin / Pleasanton and Dublin / Pleasanton

The new districts will be in effect for the November elections which include Districts 2, currently represented by Director Mark Foley, 4, 6 and 8. Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will be up for election in 2024.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



BART 2022 District 2 map





BART 2022 Adopted Redistricting Map – PlanE2

