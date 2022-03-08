Antioch residents arrested for stolen vehicle with help from Sheriff’s helicopter

By Darryl Saffold, Strategic Communications Officer, Antioch Police Department

On some occasions, we use drones to help us locate the vehicles that do not belong to the people that are driving them. (See videos here and here)

Other times we have a guardian angel that assists in our efforts, also known as the Contra Costa County Sherriff’s Office Air Support Unit (honorable mention to the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations Unit).

The STARR (Sheriff’s Tactical Airborne Reconnaissance and Rescue) is a support helicopter that provides critical assistance to patrol personnel during a variety of calls for service to include pursuits of fleeing suspects, searches for criminal suspects, search and rescue missions, transport and deployment of tactical teams, crime scene photography, and aerial surveillance and reconnaissance.

On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, STARR 3 was in the air and just happened to be searching for the same stolen vehicle as your officers. With the assistance of the whirlybird, the stolen vehicle was located in the area of A and 18th Streets, and Wilbur Avenue. The driver was detained, and the vehicle was returned to its rightful owner. (See partial incident video)

The detained subjects were Jeremy Nading (42) and Sheila Becraft. Both subjects are from Antioch. Charges are to be filed with the DA’s office.

We often team up with our law enforcement partners and are extremely appreciative of these partnerships. As the saying goes, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Thanks, STARR 3.



Jeremy Nading arrested for stolen vehicle 022522 APD

