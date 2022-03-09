Antioch Police promote 2013 Officer of the Year to sergeant, SWAT Team member and detective to corporal

By Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold

Two veteran Antioch Police officers were promoted by Interim Chief Tony Morefield to sergeant and corporal in February.

Sergeant James Colley was hired in 2008 and was sworn in January of 2009. Over the course of his career, Sgt. Colley worked patrol and was a field training officer as well as a SWAT team member, eventually attaining the role of SWAT team leader. In 2014, Sgt. Colley was promoted to the Investigations Bureau where he worked for approximately four-and-a-half years as a robbery/homicide detective. Moreover, Sgt. Colley served in an acting sergeant capacity in the Investigation Bureau for a year before being promoted to Corporal in 2019. Last but certainly not least, Sgt. Colley was named Officer of the Year in 2013.

Corporal Casey Brogdon (right) has been in law enforcement for 13 years, eight of which he has served with the Antioch Police Department. Corporal Brogdon also served as a Field Training Officer and worked in the department’s Gang Unit. Additionally, Corporal Brogdon is currently a SWAT Team member and serves on the Peer Support Team. More recently, Corporal Brogdon served as a Special Operations Unit Detective as well as a Violent Crime Unit detective.