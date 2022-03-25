Antioch native serves aboard USS Nimitz supercarrier

By Allen D. Payton

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 23, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Second Class Alex Le, from Antioch, Calif., preps rig for box fan during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations.

According to the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet website the USS Nimitz is a supercarrier and the lead ship of the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named in honor of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. Its mission is to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare.

One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched and commissioned as CVAN 68 but was later re-designated CVN 68 (nuclear-powered multi-mission aircraft carrier) on June 30, 1975 as part of the fleet realignment. Nimitz was homeported at Naval Station Norfolk until 1987, when she was relocated to Naval Station Bremerton in Washington State (now part of Naval Base Kitsap).

Following her Refueling and Complex Overhaul in 2001, her homeport was changed to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. The homeport of Nimitz was again moved to Naval Station Everett in Washington State in 2012. In January 2015, Nimitz changed homeport from Everett back to Naval Base Kitsap. Nimitz is now the oldest American aircraft carrier in active service.

Carrier Air Wing CVW-17 is attached to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 and flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and consists of nine squadrons flying F/A-18C/E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2C Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.

The carrier air wing’s mission includes the interception and destruction of enemy aircraft and missiles in all-weather conditions to establish and maintain local air superiority; all-weather offensive air-to-surface attacks, detection, localization, and destruction of enemy ships and submarines to establish and maintain local sea control; aerial photographic, sighting, and electronic intelligence for naval and joint operations; airborne early warning service to fleet forces and shore warning nets; airborne electronic countermeasures; in-flight refueling operations to extend the range and the endurance of air wing aircraft, and search and rescue operations.

The air wing is currently attached to USS Nimitz, Strike Group (CSG-11), and is based out of NAS Lemoore in Lemoore, CA. Learn more about the history of CVW-17 dating back to World War II.

Rick Burke, Public Affairs Specialist, Media Outreach Dept., Navy Office of Community Outreach contributed to this report



U.S.S. Nimitz





Carrier Air Wing CVW-17 on the Nimitz





Alex Le FB 3-28-20





Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Second Class Alex Le

