By Allen D. Payton

A Walk Against Violence in Antioch’s Sycamore neighborhood, which has been the city’s highest crime area for over two decades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m. It begins at Contra Loma Estates Park. The meet-up location is at the apartment complex adjacent to the park at 2405 Sunny Lane.

“It’s a community event by a group of individuals and local leaders who recognize the need to reduce crime in the Sycamore neighborhood and to come alongside them and encourage the residents if they see something to say something. We want to share a message of being responsible to love and care about our neighbors, said Kibibi Columbus. “We also need to keep our community lifted up in prayer.”

Antioch District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, who represents the Sycamore neighborhood and has called on Mayor Lamar Thorpe to add the hiring of four more police officers to the budget to focus on that part of the city, will be in attendance.

“I’m just inspired by this effort,” she said. “I hope this brings the community together, and I will be there to support.”

Safe Return Project and Lift Up Contra Costa are some of the organizers, Columbus shared.



Walk Against Violence 02-26-22

