Vote for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards – corrected ballot Front Page
Publisher’s Note: With apologies, we inadvertently published the Back Page of the ballot twice in the February edition of the newspaper. Please see both sides, below. You have until Friday, March 11 to send us your ballot and vote for your favorite Antioch businesses!
Download a copy: 2021 Antioch People’s Choice ballot Front
Download a copy: 2021 Antioch People’s Choice ballot Back
