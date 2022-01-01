Pittsburg Police arrest Antioch man, Sacramento woman in September 2021 homicide of two women

Another Antioch man is wanted; victims were Pittsburg and San Leandro residents

By Pittsburg Police Department

Early Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, shortly before 6:30 A.M., Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the 7-11 store at 4600 Century Boulevard regarding a shooting. As officers arrived, they located a car parked in front of the business with two women inside. Both women were suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Unfortunately, 23-year-old San Leandro resident Courtnee Allen and 21-year-old Pittsburg resident Angelique Abercrombie died due to their injuries.

Initially, there was limited information for detectives to work with or identify the responsible in this case. Over the past few months, members of the Investigations Division, including the Pittsburg Police Department VICE Team, worked diligently to identify several subjects involved. After completing numerous interviews and working through a vast amount of evidence, detectives identified 28-year-old Lonnie Stewart of Antioch, 22-year-old Destiny Boyd of Sacramento, and 20-year-old Jordan Pierre Crear of Antioch as being involved in the incident. Crear was identified as the subject who shot and killed Courtney and Angelique. Detectives are continuing to determine the motive for the shooting.

Last week detectives presented the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney for review. The DA charged all three subjects for Murder with enhancements. Boyd was arrested late last week in Elk Grove and is currently in custody on $3,000,000 bail. Wednesday, Crear was located and arrested at his home in Antioch and remains in custody with a $7,000,000 bail. A $3,000,000 warrant is issued for Stewart, and detectives are working to locate him.

The Pittsburg Police Department would like to thank our citizens and business community for their support during this investigation.



Share this:



Pitts PD News Release

