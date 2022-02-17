Man shot in arm while inside vehicle near Antioch car wash last Wednesday

By Allen D. Payton

According to Antioch Police Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 7:33 AM officers were dispatched to the area of the Somersville Car Wash located at 3103 Delta Fair Boulevard in Antioch for a report of a shooting. The 55-year-old victim was shot in the right arm while he was in the front passenger side of his vehicle by an unknown assailant.

He was later transported to the hospital and reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Herald first learned of the shooting about 8:00 am that morning and upon arrival at 8:30 a.m. the scene had already been cleared.

Publisher’s Note: This information was just received, today, Thursday, Feb. 17, but was first requested the morning of the incident, during the week when APD was ordered by the interim city manager to direct local media to obtain information about police matters in Antioch from the City’s public information officer. He, in turn, was directing us back to APD for information, leaving us in an intentional, unproductive circle – and worse, leaving the public uninformed. That issue was resolved on Tuesday, Feb. 15.



