Antioch High teachers create pantry with supply of personal care products for female students

Receive donations from the community

“Nearly 80% of our students now qualify for free or reduced lunch” said Superintendent Anello explaining the reason for the need

By Antioch Unified School District

It started as a simple request and now is a valuable resource for many students at Antioch High.

During their PE classes, teachers Lisa Cuza and Shannon Emerson had many young women asking for items like toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene projects and the like.

Last fall they started a little area in the girls’ locker room dubbed Lady Panther Pantry, which they stocked with basic toiletries like the items above along with hair ties, shampoo, chap sticks, hand sanitizer, razors and toothbrushes.

They initially received donations through various organizations, including the Bethel Island

Woman’s Club. “They have been very generous,” said Emerson.

The supply area was set up with the honor system.

“I can’t express how impressed we are with the level of respect the ladies show our little pantry. It hasn’t been misused in any way,” Emerson added.

However, with half the school year down, so were supplies.

Word spread about the need and within two weeks, the AHS coordinator’s office overflowed with donations from staff and community, including Peggy Daniel, Dr. Bob Deloso, Alice Harden, Cindy Justice and Dr. Matthew Liautaud. Additionally, many alumni stepped up like sisters Janet Aceves, Ann Bergerhouse and Kay Carden, who asked their neighbors to join their drive and ended up with $1,000 in product and gift cards. Total donations added up to about $2,000.

“They are some amazing folks everywhere who care about our kids,” Emerson shared. “We are so very appreciative and full of gratitude for others sharing in our goal of making sure all ladies at AHS have all they need. One less stress for these young people can make a big difference.”

Questions about the program were asked of AUSD Superintendent Stephanie Anello including, “why is the pantry necessary? Where are the parents of the female students who didn’t have those supplies? Why aren’t they providing them for their daughters? Is there an effort to educate the parents about their responsibilities to do so?”

Anello responded, “As a school district, we offer many resources for our students – from free lunches to health van access and counseling.”

“In this particular instance, the teachers at Antioch High decided to help their students in need with some very basics that, for a variety of hardship reasons, they don’t have access to on a regular basis,” she continued. “The community at large happily and quickly decided to lend a helping hand and support the school.”

“Not that we don’t try to help parents if they ask, but our main focus is to assist and educate our students. Nearly 80% of our students now qualify for free or reduced lunch. In fact, only 15% qualify for reduced, the rest for free lunch which indicated that their household income is a challenge,” Anello shared, explaining the reason for the need.

(If interested in helping, email trinegallegos@antiochschools.net) #WeAreAUSD

Please check back for any updates.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Lady Panther Pantry supplies & students AUSD

