Volunteer today for Antioch’s annual MLK Day of Service Monday, Jan. 17

Register to help beautify city parks during “A day on, not a day off”

Every third Monday in January of each year is observed as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities!

On January 17, 2022, join the Antioch community in restoring, beautifying, and cleaning up our parks, including Antioch Community, Gentrytown Park, Prewett Family Park, and Waldie Plaza!

Registration required at activenet.active.com/antiochrecreation.

Antioch 2022 MLK Day of Service


