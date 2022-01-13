Unknown suspect sought in fatal hit and run of 49-year-old Antioch woman Wednesday night

Coroner’s Office identifies victim

By Strategic Communications Officer Darryl Saffold, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at approximately 7:52 PM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch began to receive reports of a major injury collision, in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and San Jose Drive, in which a pedestrian was down in the roadway. The pedestrian was said to have been struck by a vehicle and was described as being in critical condition. Additional information that was provided indicated the responsible vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

At approximately 7:56 PM, Antioch Officers arrived in the area of the collision and noticed an unresponsive black female adult in her late 40’s, lying motionless in the roadway. After life saving measures were attempted by officers, the female ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Wong of the Contra Costa Coroner’s office identified the victim as Iola Robinson, aged 49 of Antioch.

According to witnesses, the responsible vehicle drove away from the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was described as being white, but the make and model are currently unknown.

Please avoid this area, as this is an active crime scene.

Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Updates may be made available on the Antioch Police Departments social media pages.

This information is made available by the Support Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this: